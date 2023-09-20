Gove, Soria, and Henderson star in Lady Raiders win over rival West Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Lady Raiders took down the West Plains Lady Wolves on Tuesday night.

It was a packed house at Randall High School for the highly anticipated matchup between the defending state champion Lady Raiders squad and the second-year program at West Plains.

The Lady Raiders came out strong by taking the first two sets. Randall junior Brooke Henderson (three aces, 10 kills, 18 digs) ended the first set with a service ace and the Lady Raiders looked very much in control.

In the next set, it was more of the same as Randall coasted to a 25-12 win in set two.

It looked like Randall was poised for a sweep as they grew a significant lead in set three, but the Lady Wolves wouldn’t go down so easy. It was Aaniyah Kitchen making big plays with two huge kills during the comeback that resulted in West Plains forcing a fourth set.

The Lady Wolves tried to keep pace, but Randall proved to be too much as Jordyn Gove (13 kills, seven blocks, 28 digs) and Layla Romero combined on the final block to finish the game and secure victory for the Lady Raiders.

“My girls did a great job of sticking to the gameplan and being able to adjust when they put the pressure on.” Randall volleyball head coach Haleigh Burns said of her team coming back in the fourth set to secure the win after dropping set three. “I think it was good for us to kind of learn from that and know that for 25 points or more, we gotta keep pushing.”

Randall junior Sydney Soria also performed well in the win with one ace, four kills, two blocks, 41 assists, and 13 digs. The Lady Raiders next matchup comes against Canyon on Saturday while West Plains will host Hereford.

