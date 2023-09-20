Who's Hiring?
Canyon EDC, Leading Edg launching Business Coach Program

By Kristin Rodin
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Economic Development Corporation is launching a new business coach program to support community businesses.

The program will be introduced at a Lunch and Learn event Friday from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Canyon Cole Community Center, 300 16th St.

Organizers say the Business Coach Program, which is in collaboration with Leading Edg, is a resource offered to businesses free of charge as part of the EDC’s commitment to supporting local entrepreneurs and fostering economic growth in the community.

The Canyon EDC Business Coach Program is designed to provide entrepreneurs, startups and small business owners with expert guidance, strategic insights and personalized advice, according to a press release.

The Business Coach Program and business coaches from Leading Edg will offer community businesses expertise in:

  • Business planning and strategy
  • Marketing and branding
  • Financial management
  • Operations and logistics
  • Sales and customer engagement, and more

To RSVP for the Lunch and Learn event, click here.

For more information on the CEDC Business Coach Program or to learn about other services and opportunities available, call 806-656-6835.

