Canyon EDC awards grant to Creek House Honey Farm

By Shelby Truelock
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Economic Development Council has awarded a $100,000 grant to Creek House Honey Farm to support their business expansion efforts.

Creek House Honey Farm, known for its commitment to sustainable and locally sourced honey production, has been a key contributor to the region’s agricultural landscape for many years. This grant marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey towards further growth and development.

The grant, provided through the CEDC’s Small Business Expansion Program, aims to support local businesses like Creek House Honey Farm to expand their operations, enhance product offerings, and create employment opportunities. According to a press release, the funding will be utilized by Creek House Honey Farm to invest in new equipment, expand their skincare operations and improve packaging and marketing efforts.

Stephanie Tucker, executive director of the CEDC says, “We are thrilled to support the Creek House Honey Farm in their expansion endeavors. This grant reflects our commitment to fostering economic growth within our community and supporting businesses that contribute to its vitality. Creek House Honey Farm’s story is started at the local Canyon farmer’s market and has now expanded to be one of the area’s sought-after attractions.”

This expansion project is expected to not only boost their production capacity but also create two to four new jobs in the coming months, providing employment opportunities for residents and contributing to the overall economic well-being of the region.

“Canyon Economic Development has supported our business since 2018. Their belief in our vision has allowed our business to thrive and give back to our local community. This funding is not just an investment in our company, but an investment for the city of Canyon,” said George and Paige Nester, owners of Creek House Honey Farm.

The CEDC and Creek House Honey Farm will work collaboratively over the next year to monitor the progress of the expansion project and its impact on the local economy.

For more information about the Canyon EDC and its programs, visit their website. To learn more about Creek House Honey Farm and their products, visit their website.

