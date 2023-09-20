Cannon Air Force Base look to partner with local businesses

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KFDA) - Cannon Air Force Base will start recruiting more local business partnerships beginning in October.

Base contractors will partner with community officials to offer opportunities for local contractors’ participation in federal government contracts, according to a press release.

The partnership will give information about businesses opportunities, which are posted to the federal website, which can be viewed here.

When posted to the website, notifications will also be posted on the Curry County’s website, the city of Portales’ website, Facebook page, and Instagram with links to the original posting.

This will start on Oct. 1.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.