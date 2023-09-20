Bushland volleyball wins close battle with Tascosa in five sets

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bushland Lady Falcons took down the Tascosa Lady Rebels on Tuesday night in five sets.

The game set up as an intense non-district battle with both teams seeking such a matchup to prepare them for the impending district schedule.

It was back-and-forth all night long as Bushland took set one and three while the Lady Rebels took set two and four.

That set up a deciding fifth set where Bushland took a lead and never looked back, winning 15-11 to secure the match.

It was a big improvement for the Lady Rebels after falling in three straight sets to Bushland last week.

Both teams now head into district play starting on Saturday with Tascosa playing Plainview and Bushland playing Friona.

