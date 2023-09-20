Bragging rights and 1-0 district start on the line for Amarillo High, Tascosa rivalry

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This Friday night, the intercity rivalry of the Amarillo High Sandies and Tascosa Rebels continue as they both open district action going head to head at West Texas A&M’s Buffalo Stadium.

“It is an exciting game, it is a great atmosphere. We just want to make sure we come in and play good football,” Tascosa head coach Ken Plunk said.

“What makes it even more cool is that we are playing Tascosa and it’s the rivalry ball game.” Amarillo High head coach Chad Dunnam said.

It’s a tale as old as time, two intercity rival square off. A years worth of bragging rights are on the line as well as a chance to start district action 1-0.

“You want to come out of our district opener with a victory, you can roll with a lot of momentum right there,” Coach Dunnam said.

“We are going to take them all as equal value,” Coach Plunk said. “Our deal is that we want to take these next six weeks to qualify for the playoffs.”

Tascosa won big last season, 45-10.

The Rebels have also won the last three meetings.

This year, it is safe to say we an expect a closer ball game.

“He’s (Coach Plunk) been known to be a riverboat gambler a little bit. I expect Coach Plunk to be well prepared, I expect Coach Plunk to have his football team well prepared,” Coach Dunnam said.

The big match up with be at Buffalo Stadium this Friday. Last year, there were 10,000 fans in attendance.

That goes to show that the atmosphere this Friday night will be nothing short of electric.

“Don’t worry about what just happened, it’s ‘what’s next, what’s next,’ that is what we are really preaching to our players,” Coach Plunk said.

“Our communities really support our football teams at Amarillo High and at Tascosa,” Coach Dunnam said. “They stand behind them, and there’s a lot of pride in our high schools. I think the pride in our high schools will be on display Friday night.”

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

