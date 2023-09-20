Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo Police Department: Man stabbed at Toot N’ Totum on I-40 and Bell St

APD: Man stabbed at Toot N’ Totum on I40 and Bell
APD: Man stabbed at Toot N’ Totum on I40 and Bell
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - According to Amarillo Police Department, officers responded to a report of a fight at a Toot N’ Totum this morning.

Officers were sent to the Toot N’ Totum located at I-40 and Bell, initially for a report of two men fighting in the parking lot.

One of the individuals entered the store soon after and said that he had been stabbed. He was then transported to an area hospital for his injuries.

The other man involved in the fight fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

This incident is being investigated by the violent crimes unit.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randall County officials are warning the public of a scam.
Randall County Sheriff’s Office warns public of scam
Amarillo police are investigating a Monday night shooting that wounded one person.
Amarillo police: 1 wounded in Monday night shooting
Amarillo police have arrested a woman after they say she physically attacked a restaurant...
Amarillo police: Woman arrested for attacking manager at Wing Stop
Kelly Kolleen Horton, 60, has been arrested for theft of greater than $300,000, a first-degree...
Texas woman arrested for embezzeling nearly $800K
Memphis man sentenced to 80 years for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child
Memphis man sentenced to 80 years for aggravated sexual assault of a child

Latest News

Canyon EDC awards grant to Creek House Honey Farm
Canyon EDC awards grant to Creek House Honey Farm
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
Amarillo College
Amarillo College receives $331,000 grant to buy welding equipment
The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo will be celebrating it’s 40th birthday with...
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo hosting community events for 40th birthday