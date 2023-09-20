Amarillo Police Department: Man stabbed at Toot N’ Totum on I-40 and Bell St

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - According to Amarillo Police Department, officers responded to a report of a fight at a Toot N’ Totum this morning.

Officers were sent to the Toot N’ Totum located at I-40 and Bell, initially for a report of two men fighting in the parking lot.

One of the individuals entered the store soon after and said that he had been stabbed. He was then transported to an area hospital for his injuries.

The other man involved in the fight fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

This incident is being investigated by the violent crimes unit.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.