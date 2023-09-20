Amarillo Downtown Library to host movie screening, virtual field trip
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Downtown Library is hosting a movie screening as well as a virtual field trip Thursday.
These events will be on Thursday, Sept 21 at the downtown library located at 413 SE 4th street. The doors will open at 5:15 p.m. and the program will begin at 5:45 p.m.
The screening will be of “A Bridge of Books: The Story of the National Yiddish Book Center.” This screening will be followed by a virtual field trip to the Yiddish Book Center in Amherst, Massachusetts by Jennifer Young, the Center’s education program manager. The tour will include a look inside the repository and behind-the-scenes videos from the vault tour.
