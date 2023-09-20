Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo College receives $331,000 grant to buy welding equipment

Amarillo College
Amarillo College(Source: Amarillo College)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College received about $331,000 in grant money for welding equipment.

The Texas Workforce Commission awarded the money, which is the Jobs and Education for Texans grant.

The $331,268 grant will help train 80 students as welders.

Over $11 million in JET grants were awarded to schools in Texas.

The money will be used to buy equipment for a school program that offers students the opportunity to earn a license, certificate, or post-secondary degree for high-demand jobs.

The total Amarillo College received is $331,268.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randall County officials are warning the public of a scam.
Randall County Sheriff’s Office warns public of scam
Amarillo police are investigating a Monday night shooting that wounded one person.
Amarillo police: 1 wounded in Monday night shooting
Amarillo police have arrested a woman after they say she physically attacked a restaurant...
Amarillo police: Woman arrested for attacking manager at Wing Stop
Memphis man sentenced to 80 years for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child
Memphis man sentenced to 80 years for aggravated sexual assault of a child
Potter County Memorial Stadium being used for extra parking
More parking spaces available at Tri-State Fair after Potter County stadium demolished

Latest News

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo will be celebrating it’s 40th birthday with...
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo hosting community events for 40th birthday
Cannon Air Force Base will start recruiting more local business partnerships beginning in...
Cannon Air Force Base look to partner with local businesses
The Canyon Economic Development Corporation is launching a new business coach program to...
Canyon EDC, Leading Edg launching Business Coach Program
Braxton Cole continues tradition in showing heifers
11-year-old boy continues family tradition of showing heifers at Tri-State Fair