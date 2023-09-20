Amarillo College receives $331,000 grant to buy welding equipment

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College received about $331,000 in grant money for welding equipment.

The Texas Workforce Commission awarded the money, which is the Jobs and Education for Texans grant.

The $331,268 grant will help train 80 students as welders.

Over $11 million in JET grants were awarded to schools in Texas.

The money will be used to buy equipment for a school program that offers students the opportunity to earn a license, certificate, or post-secondary degree for high-demand jobs.

The total Amarillo College received is $331,268.

