11-year-old boy continues family tradition of showing heifers at Tri-State Fair

By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many students travel from the tri-state area to show their animals at the Tri-State Fair every year.

For the Cole family, showing heifers is a family business with 11-year-old Braxton Cole, from Floyd County, being the 5th generation to take part.

Braxton Cole showed his Angus heifer named “Sister,” and finished second behind the grand champion.

The boy said he works with his heifers several hours a day with washing, feeding, and walking.

“Really however long it takes like whatever you’re doing that day,” said Braxton Cole, who is also a Floyd County 4-H member. “You have to feed them early in the mornings and get them in. We work on showmanship and just practice getting ready for the show.”

His dad and step mom, better known as his “bonus mom,” both agree the lessons he is learning will last a lifetime.

“The responsibility end of it really is most of it,” said Asa Cole, his father. “The friendships he’ll make the connections he’ll make for the future. It’ll take you to a lot of places in this world.”

In the past, it has taken him to Nevada for a competition.

“We’re just so happy that he wants to do it because not all kids want to juggle everything that he does and so we’re just really happy how hard he works,” said Senee Cole, his “bonus mom.”

They both say with everything Braxton has achieved, the family is extremely proud.

