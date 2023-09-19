Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

WTAMU volleyball head coach Kendra Potts reflects on 100th career win

VIDEO: WTAMU volleyball head coach Kendra Potts reflects on 100th career win
By KJ Doyle
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M volleyball team went 3-0 last week with three sweeps, not dropping a single set in the Lonestar Conference Crossover.

During that stretch of games, head coach Kendra Potts picked up her 100th win at West Texas A&M, but Potts and the team didn’t take too much time to celebrate.

“None of us realized it.” Potts said of her landmark victory. “I think it’s a milestone that you celebrate as a team, as a program, as a university, as a community. It makes me want to call all the girls that I started with in 2019 and be like, ‘Thank you. We all did this together.’”

Potts and the #3 ranked Lady Buffs will officially start conference play this week. The Conference Crossover allowed them a peak at the two team’s they’ll be starting off with in Dallas Baptist and UT - Tyler.

Both games will be on the road with the first of the two starting on Friday at 6:00 p.m. in Dallas.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have arrested a woman after they say she physically attacked a restaurant...
Amarillo police: Woman arrested for attacking manager at Wing Stop
Skee Burkes died in a rodeo accident September 9.
Bronc rider killed in Texas rodeo accident
The Amarillo Police Department says SWAT was called to a home on S. Polk for a wanted suspect...
Amarillo Police: SWAT called to home on Polk for wanted suspect, issue resolved
Amarillo police are asking the community for help finding a missing elderly woman.
Amarillo police: Missing Amarillo woman found safe
At the Carson County Square House Museum in Panhandle, Ruben learns why it’s called the hidden...
Ruben on the Road: A trip to the hidden gem of the Texas Panhandle

Latest News

Tony Ensor and the Amarillo Sod Poodles gearing up for Texas League playoffs.
Sod Poodles GM Tony Ensor previews playoff matchup against San Antonio
West Texas A&M head coach Josh Lynn addresses the media on Monday, September 18th.
WTAMU football head coach Josh Lynn addresses media following dominant win over MSU
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Phil Woodall, Lance Lahnert and Adam Cox
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Phil Woodall, Lance Lahnert and Adam Cox
Tascosa vs Bushland
TPSN to Livestream Tascosa vs Bushland Volleyball