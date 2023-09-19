WTAMU volleyball head coach Kendra Potts reflects on 100th career win

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M volleyball team went 3-0 last week with three sweeps, not dropping a single set in the Lonestar Conference Crossover.

During that stretch of games, head coach Kendra Potts picked up her 100th win at West Texas A&M, but Potts and the team didn’t take too much time to celebrate.

“None of us realized it.” Potts said of her landmark victory. “I think it’s a milestone that you celebrate as a team, as a program, as a university, as a community. It makes me want to call all the girls that I started with in 2019 and be like, ‘Thank you. We all did this together.’”

Potts and the #3 ranked Lady Buffs will officially start conference play this week. The Conference Crossover allowed them a peak at the two team’s they’ll be starting off with in Dallas Baptist and UT - Tyler.

Both games will be on the road with the first of the two starting on Friday at 6:00 p.m. in Dallas.

