Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

‘What a great and caring man’: Officer stops to help injured owl while on duty

Officer Winston and the injured Barred Owl.
Officer Winston and the injured Barred Owl.(Madge Matteo / Sea Biscuit Wildlife Shelter)
By WECT Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LELAND, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – An officer in southeastern North Carolina went above the call of duty last week to help a wounded owl while on patrol.

A spokesperson for the Sea Biscuit Wildlife Shelter said Leland Police Officer Greg Winston reached out to the shelter for assistance.

Winston was hesitant to pick up the owl at first but was cautious enough to move it off the roadway, according to Mary Ellen with the shelter.

“What a great and caring man to stop and check out a wounded animal,” Ellen said.

The shelter’s rescue and transport volunteer in the Leland area met Winston and helped him capture the “angry, hurting barred owl.”

“Way to go, Officer Winston! Staff at the Sea Biscuit Wildlife Shelter reached out to let us know that without his help, the owl would have not been rescued that night. Great job!” the Leland Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

Ellen said unfortunately the owl had two wing fractures and had to be euthanized a few days later.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have arrested a woman after they say she physically attacked a restaurant...
Amarillo police: Woman arrested for attacking manager at Wing Stop
Skee Burkes died in a rodeo accident September 9.
Bronc rider killed in Texas rodeo accident
Amarillo police are asking the community for help finding a missing elderly woman.
Amarillo police: Missing Amarillo woman found safe
Randall County officials are warning the public of a scam.
Randall County Sheriff’s Office warns public of scam
Amarillo police are investigating a Monday night shooting that wounded one person.
Amarillo police: 1 wounded in Monday night shooting

Latest News

FILE - A rainbow flower sits in the jacket pocket of Scout, a transgender man who uses one...
Census Bureau wants to test asking about sexual orientation and gender identity on biggest survey
FILE - Barbara Fried, mother of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, arrives at court, Dec. 22, 2022,...
FTX attorneys accuse Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents of unjustly enriching themselves with company funds
Five Americans who were freed from Iran are now back on U.S. soil and reuniting with loved...
Released Americans return to US, reunite with families
United Auto Workers members walk the picket line at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne,...
UAW threatens to expand targeted strike if there is no substantive progress by Friday
Biden and Zelenskyy addressed world leaders the UN General Assembly in New York. CNN, POOL, UN TV
Biden, Zelenskyy take center stage at UN General Assembly