United Way holds ribbon cutting to celebrate the remodel of their 2-1-1 Texas Panhandle space

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday morning for the transformed space of the 2-1-1 Texas Panhandle/United Way Helpline.

2-1-1 is an information helpline and website that connects users of all ages to health and human services they need.

Kiley Murray, president and CEO of United Way of Amarillo, says 2-1-1 is so important because they really are the grassroots of what the community needs.

“And for them to be in a new office space here at PRCP and partner with them and the city and the amount of support that we have together means that our community will continue to get stronger and stronger and we’ll be able to live united through The United Way so that’s absolutely wonderful,” said Murray.

Janell Menahem, director of 2-1-1 Texas Panhandle, says “It not only helps us in connecting our callers with the right services and advocating for them, but it also helps us with a sense of learning each one of those programs that may be here and make sure that we are referring the right clients to them and that we are educating the public for them and making sure that we are connecting them in the proper ways.”

2-1-1 officials say the move will be helpful for them because they will be in the same building with the agencies they are working with.

When looking for a helping hand, residents just have to dial 2-1-1 to speak with a specialist who will direct them to needed resources.

