Spotty Rain, More Heat

Overnight thunderstorms continue to work through before sunrise on your Tuesday morning! These storms should move out quickly this morning, leaving sunnier skies behind. Today, expect dry westerly winds at 10-20 mph, drying us out and warming us back up into the low 90°s yet again. Hottest parts of the region will see mid-90°s. Another round of showers and thunderstorms will be possible yet again late today, but thanks to dry air in place, best chances are moved further to the east of the region. Rain chances could return Thursday, but in the meantime we’ll see slightly warmer than normal temps.

