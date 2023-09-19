SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Canyon, Caprock, WTAMU and the Sod Poodles on Sports Drive LIVE at X- Steakhouse

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today was the second Sports Drive LIVE show from X- Steakhouse in Amarillo.

Preston caught up with the Canyon Eagles and Lady Eagles on their cross country season:

Coach Rowdy Freeman updated us on Caprock High football:

Coach Trevor Callarman gave us the latest on West Texas A&M University volleyball:

Tony Ensor updated us on the latest Sod Poodles news and the playoffs:

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.