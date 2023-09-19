Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Canyon, Caprock, WTAMU and the Sod Poodles on Sports Drive LIVE at X- Steakhouse

SPORTS DRIVE: Canyon High cross country Coach Ray Baca on the Lady Eagles' season
By Shelby Truelock and Kristin Rodin
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today was the second Sports Drive LIVE show from X- Steakhouse in Amarillo.

Preston caught up with the Canyon Eagles and Lady Eagles on their cross country season:

Coach Rowdy Freeman updated us on Caprock High football:

Coach Trevor Callarman gave us the latest on West Texas A&M University volleyball:

Tony Ensor updated us on the latest Sod Poodles news and the playoffs:

