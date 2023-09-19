Sod Poodles GM Tony Ensor previews playoff matchup against San Antonio

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The MiLB Texas League playoffs are here.

The Amarillo Sod Poodles punched their ticket thanks to a strong second half and action gets underway at Hodgetown on Tuesday.

While Game 1 against the Missions will be at home in Amarillo, Game 2 (and a potential Game 3) will be on the road down in San Antonio.

Sod Poodles GM Tony Ensor joined NewsChannel10 on Sports Drive Live to talk about the matchup.

“Their team has really turned over in the last month or so. They’re gearing up for us.” Ensor said of the Missions. “I’ll be honest with you, I like our guys. I’ve said this from day one... These guys are gonna bring this thing home. I really feel strongly about this team. I think they have a great shot.”

Last time the Sod Poodles and Missions faced off was at the end of August, and the Missions took the series 4-2 over Amarillo. San Antonio won the season series 12-6.

“They gave us everything we wanted on the last road trip when we were in San Antonio.” Ensor said. “They played us very tough. It’s not going to be easy. They’re a very talented team.”

First pitch tomorrow is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Hodgetown.

