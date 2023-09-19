Ruben on the Road: Scuba center training scuba divers in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Ruben takes a break from the road and heads to the water to learn about scuba diving in Amarillo.

Steve Strickland, master instructor at Scuba Training Center, says the center has been around for some time.

“We started back in 1975 and opened their first store in 1983. So, and I’ve been involved with Scuba Training Center down through the years,” said Strickland.

Strickland says it has had various owners over the years. The center was closed for several years, but they brought Scuba Training Center back about two years ago.

When people ask where to dive in Amarillo, Strickland says they train here.

“There’s not a lot of places to dive, but there is lakes that we have around. And of course we train over at Blue Hole in Santa Rose, New Mexico, which is really only two and a half, three hours from here, so it’s not that far from here,” said Strickland.

He says they train here in Amarillo then people like to go on vacation somewhere like the Caribbean.

“Something that I think is big with us is that we do all sorts of training. So if you’re already certified and you just want to come hang out in the pool, you can do that,” said Strickland.

The center offers classes from the very beginning open water class all the way up to instructor level, Strickland says.

“Something a little different about us is that we’re very family-oriented, and if you train with us then you dive with us and we go on trips together,” said Strickland.

Strickland says people are always invited to come to the pool and just hang out in a family atmosphere.

People can’t buy scuba gear or rent the gear unless they are certified. When people go on a trip somewhere, he says they can do a discover scuba while on vacation. People go with the instructor in shallow water and get a taste of scuba diving.

“So if you get certified, you take a class. That way you know how to scuba and you’re safe doing it, and then when you go on vacation, you can just dive for fun,” said Strickland.

