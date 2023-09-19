Who's Hiring?
Randall County Sheriff’s Office warns public of scam

Randall County officials are warning the public of a scam.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County officials are warning the public of a scam.

Scammers are calling individuals and are claiming to be from Randall County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office said.

The scammer on the phone ask for money over the phone.

Randall County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t conduct financial transactions over the phone, which includes using PayPal, Venmo, etc.

The calls sometimes show the official phone number for the sheriff’s office. The scammers also are using the names of the employees.

If you receive one of these phone calls, hang up and call the sheriff’s office at (806) 468-5800.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

