Randall County Sheriff’s Office warns public of scam

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County officials are warning the public of a scam.

Scammers are calling individuals and are claiming to be from Randall County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office said.

The scammer on the phone ask for money over the phone.

Randall County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t conduct financial transactions over the phone, which includes using PayPal, Venmo, etc.

The calls sometimes show the official phone number for the sheriff’s office. The scammers also are using the names of the employees.

If you receive one of these phone calls, hang up and call the sheriff’s office at (806) 468-5800.

