Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Officers take in pig spotted on Bacon Creek Road

Officers with the Corbin Police Department spotted a wayward pig roaming the streets in their...
Officers with the Corbin Police Department spotted a wayward pig roaming the streets in their community Saturday.(Corbin Police Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) – Police in Kentucky have an odd inmate in custody and are looking for its owner.

Officers with the Corbin Police Department spotted a wayward pig roaming the streets in their community Saturday.

But it wasn’t just any street. They found the pig strolling down Bacon Creek Road.

Yes, you read that right.

The department made a post about the pig on Facebook searching for its owner.

“Please hurry before the Corbin Fire Department gets hungry,” the post jokes.

Copyright 2023 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have arrested a woman after they say she physically attacked a restaurant...
Amarillo police: Woman arrested for attacking manager at Wing Stop
Skee Burkes died in a rodeo accident September 9.
Bronc rider killed in Texas rodeo accident
Amarillo police are asking the community for help finding a missing elderly woman.
Amarillo police: Missing Amarillo woman found safe
At the Carson County Square House Museum in Panhandle, Ruben learns why it’s called the hidden...
Ruben on the Road: A trip to the hidden gem of the Texas Panhandle
The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley –...
Pregnant woman, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning inside camper, officials say

Latest News

United Auto Workers members walk the picket line at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne,...
UAW threatens to expand targeted strike if there is no substantive progress by Friday
Randall County officials are warning the public of a scam.
Randall County Sheriff’s Office warns public of scam
Amarillo police are investigating a Monday night shooting that wounded one person.
Amarillo police: 1 wounded in Monday night shooting
FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on...
Ray Epps, center of Jan. 6 conspiracy theory, is charged with misdemeanor over Capitol riot
FILE - Defendant Billy Chemirmir lowers his mask as a state witness is asked to identify him...
Man accused in deaths of nearly two dozen elderly women in Texas killed by his prison cellmate