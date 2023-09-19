Who's Hiring?
More parking spaces available at Tri-State Fair after Potter County stadium demolished

Potter County Memorial Stadium being used for extra parking
Potter County Memorial Stadium being used for extra parking(KFDA)
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There’s more space at the Tri-State Fairgrounds after the Potter County Memorial Stadium was demolished.

There are six acres where the stadium used to stand, and it is now being used as parking.

“The Potter County Stadium served a lot of memories for a lot of people, me included,” said Brady Ragland, CEO of the Tri-State Exposition. “It had probably outlived its usable life and it needed to be turned into something more useful.”

Demolition started in May on the 70-year-old stadium and was completed before the fair started. The stadium wasn’t being used as is, so the fairgrounds tore it down to reevaluate how to best use the lot.

“With the extra six acres of parking it really opened up the northwest side of our fairgrounds,” said Ragland. “That area will be available to be parked on by fairgoers starting this year.”

Ragland says fairs nationwide struggle with parking and he hopes this addresses the issue.

