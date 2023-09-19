Memphis man sentenced to 80 years for aggravated sexual assault of a child

MEMPHIS, Texas (KFDA) - A Memphis man will spend 80 years in prison for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Two hearings took place Monday in the 100th Judicial District Court in Hall County.

The judge sentenced 21-year-old Jacob Aaron Vera to two sentences of 40 years in prison. The judge ordered that the two separate sentences run consecutively, meaning Vera’s second sentence does not begin until the first is completed.

Vera was originally arrested on the two charges on July 8, 2022 and was indicted on August 17, 2022.

Vera was placed on two separate probations on October 20, 2022. At the hearing, Vera admitted to violating the terms of his probation.

The Court then heard testimony from Micah Melton, Vera’s probation officer, regarding Vera’s nonchalant attitude towards following the terms of his probation.

Several of Vera’s family members also testified at the hearing, all asking the court to allow Vera to remain on probation. According to the release, Vera’s father, a registered sex offender himself, testified that Vera’s probation rules were “ridiculous and too harsh.”

Vera will be required to serve 50 percent of each sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

