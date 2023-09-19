Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Late Summer Holds On

By Dave Oliver
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As we often experience in the latter part of September, a struggle between the seasons is taking place. We are certainly sensing signs of the upcoming Autumn season with morning temperatures in the 50s, but late summer continues its dominance of our afternoon highs. Once again today the warmth has touched or exceeded 90 degrees in most areas. A fairly quiet night is anticipated, although an isolated shower or storm is possible, especially in the SE. Tomorrow will be a repeat with a cool morning transitioning into a warm afternoon with highs near 90. Better rain chances are expected late tomorrow night into early Thursday as our next upper level disturbance tracks our way from the west.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have arrested a woman after they say she physically attacked a restaurant...
Amarillo police: Woman arrested for attacking manager at Wing Stop
Skee Burkes died in a rodeo accident September 9.
Bronc rider killed in Texas rodeo accident
Amarillo police are asking the community for help finding a missing elderly woman.
Amarillo police: Missing Amarillo woman found safe
Randall County officials are warning the public of a scam.
Randall County Sheriff’s Office warns public of scam
Amarillo police are investigating a Monday night shooting that wounded one person.
Amarillo police: 1 wounded in Monday night shooting

Latest News

KFDA First Alert Feature Title
Cool Mornings, Warm Afternoons, Rain Chances Ahead
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Spotty Rain, More Heat
Overnight thunderstorms continue to work through before sunrise on your Tuesday morning!
Tuesday Morning Update 9/19
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
A Handful of Storms