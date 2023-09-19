Late Summer Holds On

As we often experience in the latter part of September, a struggle between the seasons is taking place. We are certainly sensing signs of the upcoming Autumn season with morning temperatures in the 50s, but late summer continues its dominance of our afternoon highs. Once again today the warmth has touched or exceeded 90 degrees in most areas. A fairly quiet night is anticipated, although an isolated shower or storm is possible, especially in the SE. Tomorrow will be a repeat with a cool morning transitioning into a warm afternoon with highs near 90. Better rain chances are expected late tomorrow night into early Thursday as our next upper level disturbance tracks our way from the west.

