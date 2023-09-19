Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Hollywood Road wastewater plant drop-off site is no longer operational at full capacity

By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The Hollywood Road wastewater plant drop-off site is no longer operational at full capacity.

Due to an overflow during earlier flooding this year, it has not fully recovered since.

Previously, companies could easily come and dump contents from septic systems without scheduling in advance. However, the city is now implementing a scheduling system to ensure the wastewater system can handle the load.

“Each of these components of the plant are going to be repaired as we can get to them and schedule that. The team is meeting with the engineers right now to identify the best path forward. This is a whole unit and a whole component of the plant that has to be upgraded and repaired due to the amount of damage that occurred,” explains Floyd Hartman, Assistant City Manager.

Specifically, the screen below the drop-off point needs replacement.

With the plant closing down repeatedly every few days, septic tank companies in the area are struggling to find places to dump wastewater.

Not only is it impacting companies, but also customers.

“Brand new homes, million-dollar homes with waste sitting in the shower waiting on us to come help and there’s nothing we can do about it. I mean, they are mad. They want answers and we have nothing besides the plants broke,” says one septic system pumper.

The closest dumping site allowing Amarillo waste is Lubbock.

“For us to go to Lubbock, it would cost us, in turn, we have to charge the homeowner, and the fees would triple,” explains one septic system pumper.

While there are other wastewater plants in town, only one allows drop-off.

“This is a permitted process through the TCEQ and in Potter and Randall county, Hollywood road is the only place I know that’s permitted to do that,” says Hartman.

For now, all pumpers and customers can do is wait.

“Until the city opens us back up to be able to dump, we’re dead in the water,” says one septic system company.

The septic system pumpers believe this is posing environmental and health risks.

“People are gonna have to open their eyes, this is not gonna go away. They are gonna have to fund it so they can build a new plant, period. They have to have it. This is not something we can do without,” says one septic system company.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department says SWAT was called to a home on S. Polk for a wanted suspect...
Amarillo Police: SWAT called to home on Polk for wanted suspect, issue resolved
Skee Burkes died in a rodeo accident September 9.
Bronc rider killed in Texas rodeo accident
Amarillo police have arrested a woman after they say she physically attacked a restaurant...
Amarillo police: Woman arrested for attacking manager at Wing Stop
Billy Miller arrives at The CBS Daytime Emmy Awards Afterparty at the Aqua Star Pool, Beverly...
Actor Billy Miller of ‘The Young and the Restless,’ ‘General Hospital’ dies at 43
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says a 14-year-old boy shot and killed his mother,...
Sheriff: 14-year-old boy killed his mother, shot her boyfriend

Latest News

The partnership will establish a full-service, student-run branch on the Washington Street...
AC Board of Regents approves establishment of Education Credit Union on Washington Street campus
Amarillo College Police kick-off Books and Badges program
Amarillo College Police kick-off Books and Badges program
Amarillo police are asking the community for help finding a missing elderly woman.
Amarillo police: Missing Amarillo woman found safe
Canyon city commissioners hold meeting to discuss Brown Road crossing
Canyon city commissioners hold meeting to discuss Brown Road crossing