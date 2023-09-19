A Handful of Storms

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A handful of showers and thunderstorms will develop later in the day on Tuesday. Rain chances in any one spot are fairly low, higher across the eastern Panhandle, but storms that do develop will have the potential for some strong gusty winds and nickel or large size hail. Storms will slowly weakening into the evening. Temperatures will run above average, mid 80s, for the next few days until a dry cold front sweeps through for the weekend backing the highs closer to 80°.

