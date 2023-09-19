Dumas, Vega schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two Panhandle schools have been recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as National Blue Ribbon Schools.

Sunset Elementary School in Dumas and Vega Junior High School in Vega are among the 29 Texas schools recognized.

The U.S. Department of Education recognizes schools based on overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups on assessments, according to a press release.

National Blue Ribbon Schools serve as models of effective and innovative school practices for state and district educators and other schools throughout the nation.

“The honorees for our 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award have set a national example for what it means to raise the bar in education,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The leaders, educators and staff at our National Blue Ribbon Schools continually inspire me with their dedication to fostering academic excellence and building positive school cultures that support students of all backgrounds to thrive academically, socially and emotionally.”

According to the release, the department recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates:

Exemplary High-Performing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests

Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students. Nominated schools also complete an extensive narrative application describing their school culture and philosophy, curriculum, assessments, instructional practices, professional development, leadership structures, and parent and community involvement.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.