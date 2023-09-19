DPS hosts tour of Amarillo Crime Laboratory

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety hosted tours of the Amarillo DPS Crime Laboratory Tuesday.

The tour is part of the DPS highlighting the work taking place in labs across the country during National Forensic Science Week, which takes place from Sept 17-23.

In the past 12 months, DPS says the crime laboratory division has helped solve around 615 cases using DNA samples from suspects arrested for certain felonies.

Here in Amarillo, officials say they’re seeing an increase in drug-related cases.

“We’re seeing an increase over the past few years of THC and fentanyl so we’re seeing a large percentage of the fentanyl increasing as well as THC products such as vape, pens, edibles and wax material.” Says Brandon Conrad, laboratory manager for the Amarillo Texas DPS.

DPS says the lab strives for quick turnaround on sexual assault kits.

The labs also focus on a 30-day turnaround for the analysis of blood alcohol content in driving under the influence cases.

“The DPS Crime Lab Division does groundbreaking work that impacts the lives of Texans every day,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Their hard work makes it easier for law enforcement officers, prosecutors and defenders across the state to do their jobs and it improves the public’s safety – that is a win for all of us.”

