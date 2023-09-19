Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Cowboys release RB Ronald Jones as he finishes 2-game suspension over performance-enhancers

The Dallas Cowboys have released running back Ronald Jones on the day he was eligible to rejoin the team after a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancers
This is a 2023 photo of Ronald Jones of the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team. (AP Photo)
This is a 2023 photo of Ronald Jones of the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team. (AP Photo)(AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys released running back Ronald Jones on Monday, the day he was eligible to rejoin the team after a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancers.

Jones practiced with the Cowboys through training camp and the preseason, but the 26-year-old became expendable with rookie Deuce Vaughn showing enough promise to get snaps in the regular season.

Rico Dowdle and Vaughn are behind Tony Pollard on the depth chart, and the Cowboys also have undrafted rookie fullback Hunter Luepke on the active roster.

Dowdle had seven carries for 26 yards in a 30-10 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday. Vaughn ran three times for 16 yards and had three catches for 16 yards as well.

Jones signed with the Cowboys as a free agent after spending 2022 with Kansas City. Drafted by Tampa Bay in the second round in 2018, Jones has 2,244 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns in five NFL seasons.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Most Read

Amarillo police have arrested a woman after they say she physically attacked a restaurant...
Amarillo police: Woman arrested for attacking manager at Wing Stop
Skee Burkes died in a rodeo accident September 9.
Bronc rider killed in Texas rodeo accident
Amarillo police are asking the community for help finding a missing elderly woman.
Amarillo police: Missing Amarillo woman found safe
At the Carson County Square House Museum in Panhandle, Ruben learns why it’s called the hidden...
Ruben on the Road: A trip to the hidden gem of the Texas Panhandle
The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley –...
Pregnant woman, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning inside camper, officials say

Latest News

Houston Astros
Mullins hits 3-run homer in 9th to lift Orioles to 8-7 win over Astros
Texas Rangers
All-Star rookie 3B Josh Jung back in the Texas lineup, a boost for the playoff-chasing Rangers
Houston Texans
Texans offense improves, but defense struggles in loss to Colts
FILE - Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park, Nov. 5,...
Rapper Travis Scott is questioned over deadly crowd surge at Texas festival in wave of lawsuits