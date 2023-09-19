Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Cool Mornings, Warm Afternoons, Rain Chances Ahead

KFDA First Alert Feature Title
KFDA First Alert Feature Title(KFDA)
By Dave Oliver
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This week is characterized by some typical late summer conditions. Morning temperatures have been and will continue to be very pleasant with lows in the upper 50s. Sunny days will allow some warm afternoon highs, generally around 90 degrees briefly before cooling quickly during the early evenings. Scattered storms will continue to be a possibility during evening hours as well. A few storms will be possible in the eastern half of the area later tonight, but better chances in more of the area are expected late tomorrow night into Thursday morning.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have arrested a woman after they say she physically attacked a restaurant...
Amarillo police: Woman arrested for attacking manager at Wing Stop
Skee Burkes died in a rodeo accident September 9.
Bronc rider killed in Texas rodeo accident
Amarillo police are asking the community for help finding a missing elderly woman.
Amarillo police: Missing Amarillo woman found safe
At the Carson County Square House Museum in Panhandle, Ruben learns why it’s called the hidden...
Ruben on the Road: A trip to the hidden gem of the Texas Panhandle
The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley –...
Pregnant woman, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning inside camper, officials say

Latest News

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Spotty Rain, More Heat
Overnight thunderstorms continue to work through before sunrise on your Tuesday morning!
Tuesday Morning Update 9/19
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
A Handful of Storms
A Handful of Storms