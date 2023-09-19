Cool Mornings, Warm Afternoons, Rain Chances Ahead

This week is characterized by some typical late summer conditions. Morning temperatures have been and will continue to be very pleasant with lows in the upper 50s. Sunny days will allow some warm afternoon highs, generally around 90 degrees briefly before cooling quickly during the early evenings. Scattered storms will continue to be a possibility during evening hours as well. A few storms will be possible in the eastern half of the area later tonight, but better chances in more of the area are expected late tomorrow night into Thursday morning.

