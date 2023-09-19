Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police: 1 wounded in Monday night shooting

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a Monday night shooting that left one person wounded.

Amarillo Police Department said about 11:39 p.m. last night, officers were called to a shooting at a home in the area of Southwest 1st Avenue and South Carolina Street.

When police arrived, they found two people inside of the home. One of them had been shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police that they saw three males running away from the home and that they left in a dark colored sedan.

The APD Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting.

If you have any information on the shooting, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

