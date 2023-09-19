Who's Hiring?
Amarillo PD: Beware of local phone scam using Amarillo police officer’s name
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is warning the community of another phone scam.

The scam, which is using a real Amarillo police officer’s name, was reported by a citizen today according to a press release.

The release also stated that the scammer was posing as an Amarillo police sergeant and asked the citizen to call them back about a civil matter.

When Amarillo PD found the location of the phone number, they discovered the call originated from the Greenville SC Police department fax machine.

The police department wants to remind and encourage citizens to remain vigilant against scammers. A few ways that this can be done are:

  • Do not answer any phone calls from numbers you do not recognize. Let them go to voicemail.
  • Verify independently from the information the person on the phone gives you.
  • Hang up and ask someone you trust.
  • Trust your gut. 99% of the time, citizens know they are being scammed but they ignore their instincts.
  • If you are not sure after all of these other tips, call the Amarillo Police Department office at 806-378-4257.
  • Check the Better Business Bureau scam tracker for a list of scams in our area.

