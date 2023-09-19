Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo Economic Development Corporation approves $6.3 million land sale

By Kevin Welch and Kristin Rodin
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials approved a $6.3 million sale today of land at the Rick Husband International Airport for future use.

The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation voted today to approve selling about 250 acres across Airport Boulevard from Bell Helicopter’s assembly facility to International Paper.

A written statement from the company said it’s not ready to share how this site may fit into its plans.

The Amarillo City Council voted later in the day to approve the plan.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have arrested a woman after they say she physically attacked a restaurant...
Amarillo police: Woman arrested for attacking manager at Wing Stop
Skee Burkes died in a rodeo accident September 9.
Bronc rider killed in Texas rodeo accident
Amarillo police are asking the community for help finding a missing elderly woman.
Amarillo police: Missing Amarillo woman found safe
Randall County officials are warning the public of a scam.
Randall County Sheriff’s Office warns public of scam
Amarillo police are investigating a Monday night shooting that wounded one person.
Amarillo police: 1 wounded in Monday night shooting

Latest News

The 18,000-square-foot facility will also serve as an educational center for Texas Tech...
New Hereford veterinary clinic and TTUSVM education center set to open early next year
United Way holds ribbon cutting to celebrate the remodel of their 2-1-1 Texas Panhandle space
United Way holds ribbon cutting to celebrate the remodel of their 2-1-1 Texas Panhandle space
Amarillo officials share plans for expanding city landfill
Amarillo officials share plans for expanding city landfill
Texas Department of Public Safety.
DPS hosts tour of Amarillo Crime Laboratory