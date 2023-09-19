Amarillo Economic Development Corporation approves $6.3 million land sale

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials approved a $6.3 million sale today of land at the Rick Husband International Airport for future use.

The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation voted today to approve selling about 250 acres across Airport Boulevard from Bell Helicopter’s assembly facility to International Paper.

A written statement from the company said it’s not ready to share how this site may fit into its plans.

The Amarillo City Council voted later in the day to approve the plan.

