Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

WTAMU football head coach Josh Lynn addresses media following dominant win over MSU

VIDEO: WTAMU football head coach Josh Lynn addresses media following dominant win over MSU
By KJ Doyle and Preston Moore
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Buffaloes opened up conference play with a shutout win over Midwestern State.

The 23-0 victory is the first shutout win in conference for the Buffs since 2012 (36-0 over Abilene Christian).

Buffs head coach Josh Lynn addressed the media on Monday to highlight how his team put together such a dominant performance.

“Extremely happy with the win and it does help the locker room out.” Lynn said. “I was really happy with - and they don’t get a lot of credit - our defensive front. I thought we controlled the line of scrimmage. When they did throw, we got a pass rush on those guys were able to move around and make tackles.”

Things won’t get easier for the Buffs as conference play rolls on. Their next matchup is on the road against UT - Permian Basin. So far this season, UT - PB has outscored opponents 182-7 in the team’s two wins.

Last year, the Buffs outlasted the Falcons by a final score of 28-27.

Stick with NewsChannel10 for continuing coverage of West Texas A&M football.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department says SWAT was called to a home on S. Polk for a wanted suspect...
Amarillo Police: SWAT called to home on Polk for wanted suspect, issue resolved
Skee Burkes died in a rodeo accident September 9.
Bronc rider killed in Texas rodeo accident
Amarillo police have arrested a woman after they say she physically attacked a restaurant...
Amarillo police: Woman arrested for attacking manager at Wing Stop
Billy Miller arrives at The CBS Daytime Emmy Awards Afterparty at the Aqua Star Pool, Beverly...
Actor Billy Miller of ‘The Young and the Restless,’ ‘General Hospital’ dies at 43
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says a 14-year-old boy shot and killed his mother,...
Sheriff: 14-year-old boy killed his mother, shot her boyfriend

Latest News

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Phil Woodall, Lance Lahnert and Adam Cox
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Phil Woodall, Lance Lahnert and Adam Cox
Tascosa vs Bushland
TPSN to Livestream Tascosa vs Bushland Volleyball
week 3 play of the week
THE WRAP UP WEEK 3: Pick Em, Hit of the Week, Play of the Week, Game Face
THE WRAP UP WEEK 4: 1A, OK and NM scores
THE WRAP UP WEEK 4: 1A, OK and NM scores