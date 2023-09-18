WTAMU football head coach Josh Lynn addresses media following dominant win over MSU

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Buffaloes opened up conference play with a shutout win over Midwestern State.

The 23-0 victory is the first shutout win in conference for the Buffs since 2012 (36-0 over Abilene Christian).

Buffs head coach Josh Lynn addressed the media on Monday to highlight how his team put together such a dominant performance.

“Extremely happy with the win and it does help the locker room out.” Lynn said. “I was really happy with - and they don’t get a lot of credit - our defensive front. I thought we controlled the line of scrimmage. When they did throw, we got a pass rush on those guys were able to move around and make tackles.”

Things won’t get easier for the Buffs as conference play rolls on. Their next matchup is on the road against UT - Permian Basin. So far this season, UT - PB has outscored opponents 182-7 in the team’s two wins.

Last year, the Buffs outlasted the Falcons by a final score of 28-27.



