Warmer Days

After a beautiful Sunday, we’ll keep the trend of warmer and sunnier in our forecast. For your Monday, we’ll start out with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 60°s with light winds. This afternoon, winds out of the south/southwest will pick up around 15-25 mph with our daytime highs climbing into the 80°-90° range. Some models are trying to bring in some isolated thunderstorms in the central/southeast counties around sundown, but overall confidence is currently low, but we’ll monitor and watch for any development during the day.

