Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

TVC awards almost $1 million to Panhandle area veteran service organizations

The Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans’ Assistance will award over $3.6 million to 11...
The Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans’ Assistance will award over $3.6 million to 11 organizations, two of which are in Amarillo, for providing services to veterans and their families in the FVA Panhandle region.(Texas Veterans Commission)
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABILENE, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans’ Assistance will award over $3.6 million to 11 organizations, two of which are in Amarillo, for providing services to veterans and their families in the FVA Panhandle region.

These grants are anticipated to serve more than 3,160 veterans.

The Amarillo grant recipients are:

Family Support Services of Amarillo, Inc., who received $265,000 for support services.

Panhandle Community Services, who received $500,000 for home modification and $200,000 for financial assistance.

TVC commissioners approved these grant awards in May as part of an overall grant program providing grants totaling over $36.6 mission to over 125 organizations across Texas and estimated to serve more than 81,770 veterans.

Since 2009, more than $270 million in grant funding has been awarded through 1,255 FVA grants, serving an estimated 481,000 Texas veterans and their family members.

The grants support a wide range of services from emergency financial assistance to transportation, legal services to family support services and home modification to rental and mortgage assistance.

Funding for these grants is generated primarily by the Texas Lottery Commission’s games designated for veteran support. Other funding sources come from individual donation options on driver’s licenses, licenses to carry a handgun, outdoor recreation licenses for hunting and fishing, and vehicle registrations.

The full list of recipients are listed below:

  • Central Texas Opportunities, Inc received $300,000 for financial assistance
  • Concho Valley Center for Human Advancement received $300,000 for financial assistance
  • Concho Valley Community Action Agency received $300,000 for financial assistance
  • Family Support Services of Amarillo, Inc. received $265,000 for support services
  • Hale County Meals on Wheels, Inc. received $80,000 for support services
  • Lubbock Regional MHMR Center received $235,000 for peer support services as well as $255,000 for financial assistance
  • Panhandle Community Services received $500,000 for home modification as well as $$200,000 for financial assistance
  • Refuge Services, Inc received $200,000 for clinical counseling
  • Rolling Plains Management Corporation received $200,000 for home modification as well as $300,000 for financial assistance
  • Rusted and Weathered, Inc. received $30,000 for home modification
  • West Texas Counseling & Guidance received $500,000 for clinical counseling

Veterans in need of assistance can find the organizations providing help in their area and how to contact them at their website.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department says SWAT was called to a home on S. Polk for a wanted suspect...
Amarillo Police: SWAT called to home on Polk for wanted suspect, issue resolved
Skee Burkes died in a rodeo accident September 9.
Bronc rider killed in Texas rodeo accident
Billy Miller arrives at The CBS Daytime Emmy Awards Afterparty at the Aqua Star Pool, Beverly...
Actor Billy Miller of ‘The Young and the Restless,’ ‘General Hospital’ dies at 43
AJ Swope Performance Plaza
‘AJ would’ve loved this’: AJ Swope Performance Plaza to impact Amarillo’s cultural district
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says a 14-year-old boy shot and killed his mother,...
Sheriff: 14-year-old boy killed his mother, shot her boyfriend

Latest News

Amarillo police have arrested a woman after they say she physically attacked a restaurant...
Amarillo police: Woman arrested for attacking manager at Wing Stop
Shawnee Tribe, GGS to celebrate casino expansion with a groundbreaking ceremony Friday
Shawnee Tribe, GGS to celebrate casino expansion with a groundbreaking ceremony Friday
City of Amarillo to host CERT Academy
City of Amarillo to host CERT Academy
Northwest Texas Healthcare System will host the Better Breathers Club this Wednesday.
Northwest Texas Healthcare to host Better Breathers Club Wednesday