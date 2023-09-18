TVC awards almost $1 million to Panhandle area veteran service organizations

ABILENE, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans’ Assistance will award over $3.6 million to 11 organizations, two of which are in Amarillo, for providing services to veterans and their families in the FVA Panhandle region.

These grants are anticipated to serve more than 3,160 veterans.

The Amarillo grant recipients are:

Family Support Services of Amarillo, Inc., who received $265,000 for support services.

Panhandle Community Services, who received $500,000 for home modification and $200,000 for financial assistance.

TVC commissioners approved these grant awards in May as part of an overall grant program providing grants totaling over $36.6 mission to over 125 organizations across Texas and estimated to serve more than 81,770 veterans.

Since 2009, more than $270 million in grant funding has been awarded through 1,255 FVA grants, serving an estimated 481,000 Texas veterans and their family members.

The grants support a wide range of services from emergency financial assistance to transportation, legal services to family support services and home modification to rental and mortgage assistance.

Funding for these grants is generated primarily by the Texas Lottery Commission’s games designated for veteran support. Other funding sources come from individual donation options on driver’s licenses, licenses to carry a handgun, outdoor recreation licenses for hunting and fishing, and vehicle registrations.

The full list of recipients are listed below:

Central Texas Opportunities, Inc received $300,000 for financial assistance

Concho Valley Center for Human Advancement received $300,000 for financial assistance

Concho Valley Community Action Agency received $300,000 for financial assistance

Family Support Services of Amarillo, Inc. received $265,000 for support services

Hale County Meals on Wheels, Inc. received $80,000 for support services

Lubbock Regional MHMR Center received $235,000 for peer support services as well as $255,000 for financial assistance

Panhandle Community Services received $500,000 for home modification as well as $$200,000 for financial assistance

Refuge Services, Inc received $200,000 for clinical counseling

Rolling Plains Management Corporation received $200,000 for home modification as well as $300,000 for financial assistance

Rusted and Weathered, Inc. received $30,000 for home modification

West Texas Counseling & Guidance received $500,000 for clinical counseling

Veterans in need of assistance can find the organizations providing help in their area and how to contact them at their website.

