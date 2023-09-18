Tri-State Fair gives new experience with Crush Wine and Beer Garden

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A new and unique experience is at the Tri-State Fair.

The area next to the Rex Baxter building has been transformed into a space to relax and drink a cold beer named the Crush Wine and Beer Garden.

“It’s a great place with greenery, with grass, with tables there’s going to be live music every night and it’s going to be a great place just to hang out with your friends and enjoy a cold beverage,” said Segayle Foster, sponsorship and marketing manager Amarillo Tri-State Exposition.

Crush Wine Bar and Grill is partnering with Tri-State Fair and Pondeseta Brewing Company to bring this hangout space.

“You can grab a cheese on a stick or a corn dog or turkey leg and then come in and get a craft beer,” said Seth Quinn, owner-operator of Crush Wine Bar and Grill. “We’re going to be selling Pondeseta beer. It’s the first time Pondeseta’s ever been offered at the fair and then we’ll be offering another kind of local concept which is called Come and Drink It.”

You can grab a drink at the beer garden and take it across the fairgrounds.

“You can come grab a Pondaseta beer or a Montucky Cold Snack or a Come and Drink It wine or a sweet red and then you can walk around the fair with that beverage so you’re not confined to the small space that we have over here,” said Quinn.

The Beer Garden is open Monday through Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and on the weekend from 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and you must be 21 years old to enter. Every day there will be live music playing from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

“It’s a more relaxed vibe than what you’d get by going to all the rides and the midway,” said Quinn. “It’s just a little more relaxed, its something that we at Crush could partner with because it’s a vibe that we want to bring from our restaurant.”

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.