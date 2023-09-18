Who's Hiring?
Transformation Park starts feeding programs while waiting for construction to be completed

Transformation Park began two feeding programs, in August they served 11,401 meals to those in...
Transformation Park began two feeding programs, in August they served 11,401 meals to those in need.(KFDA)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Transformation Park, a homeless shelter and day center, is currently under construction in Amarillo.

The nonprofit says completed construction is about 18 to 24 months out. They were tired of it being a future reality, so they decided to do something now to help our community.

Transformation Park began two feeding programs; in August, they served 11,401 meals to those in need.

Those with the nonprofit say they have a love-hate relationship with that number.

“I love that we’re able to do it, but I hate that many people are in such need. It’s just one meal a day, but in our mind, it’s not just a free meal, it’s another meal, it’s a meal that they would not have gotten otherwise,” said Mark Zimmerman, executive director, Transformation Park.

The two feeding programs are:

  • FoodNET: Provides nutritious meals for senior citizens living at or below the poverty line
  • Five Loaves: Provides nutritious meals for those who are homeless and organizations who serve the homeless

“It takes a lot of calculations, we have limited space in our ovens and limited space in our facility, so it takes a lot of planning to make sure everything fits. Our lightest day is about 475 meals a day with our heaviest day being 725 meals,” said Melinda Grady, director of food services, Transformation Park.

With a growing need and a waiting list, there are already plans to expand the facility.

Also, once Transformation Park is open, they plan to partner with the homeless community with these feeding programs.

“Do job based training, so they’ll actually help us prepare some meals for FoodNET and hopefully graduate into an opportunity to find a job in the food service community here in our area,” said Grady.

Transformation Park says it’s always in need of volunteers to help prep and deliver meals or could always use monetary donations

To donate or volunteer, click here.

