Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Phil Woodall, Lance Lahnert and Adam Cox

By Kristin Rodin and Shelby Truelock
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Phil Woodall, Lance Lahnert and Adam Cox on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Phil Woodall, TPSN Broadcaster:

TPSN broadcaster Phil Woodall talks to us about the Amarillo High vs Tascosa matchup, what he thinks of Amarillo High’s performance and more!

Lance Lahnert, 102.9 The Sports Star:

102.9 The Sports Star Lance Lahnert tells us about the Stratford vs Sunray game, his perspective about the Colorado vs. Colorado state game and more!

Adam Cox, Tascosa Broadcaster:

Tascosa broadcaster Adam Cox chats with us about his perspective on Tascosa High, what he expects from them this season and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department says SWAT was called to a home on S. Polk for a wanted suspect...
Amarillo Police: SWAT called to home on Polk for wanted suspect, issue resolved
Skee Burkes died in a rodeo accident September 9.
Bronc rider killed in Texas rodeo accident
Billy Miller arrives at The CBS Daytime Emmy Awards Afterparty at the Aqua Star Pool, Beverly...
Actor Billy Miller of ‘The Young and the Restless,’ ‘General Hospital’ dies at 43
AJ Swope Performance Plaza
‘AJ would’ve loved this’: AJ Swope Performance Plaza to impact Amarillo’s cultural district
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says a 14-year-old boy shot and killed his mother,...
Sheriff: 14-year-old boy killed his mother, shot her boyfriend

Latest News

Tascosa vs Bushland
TPSN to Livestream Tascosa vs Bushland Volleyball
week 3 play of the week
THE WRAP UP WEEK 3: Pick Em, Hit of the Week, Play of the Week, Game Face
THE WRAP UP WEEK 4: 1A, OK and NM scores
THE WRAP UP WEEK 4: 1A, OK and NM scores
THE WRAP UP WEEK 4: 2A Scores
THE WRAP UP WEEK 4: 2A Scores