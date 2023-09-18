SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Phil Woodall, Lance Lahnert and Adam Cox

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Phil Woodall, Lance Lahnert and Adam Cox on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Phil Woodall, TPSN Broadcaster:

TPSN broadcaster Phil Woodall talks to us about the Amarillo High vs Tascosa matchup, what he thinks of Amarillo High’s performance and more!

Lance Lahnert, 102.9 The Sports Star:

102.9 The Sports Star Lance Lahnert tells us about the Stratford vs Sunray game, his perspective about the Colorado vs. Colorado state game and more!

Adam Cox, Tascosa Broadcaster:

Tascosa broadcaster Adam Cox chats with us about his perspective on Tascosa High, what he expects from them this season and more!

