Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

‘They’re going to win, I guarantee it,’ Sod Poodles fans reflect on the fun times and looking forward to the playoffs

Sod Poodles look to add another ring to the collection
Sod Poodles look to add another ring to the collection(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles rounded out the regular season Sunday afternoon with a huge win over the Frisco Roughriders, 11-5. Amarillo won the six-game set against Frisco 4-2, and are headed into the postseason with a lot of energy and momentum.

Since their inaugural season in 2019, the Sod Poodles have been a huge staple to the Amarillo community. From season ticket holders, to people just passing through the yellow city, the excitement and atmosphere at HODGETOWN is like none other.

Now fans get to enjoy the postseason Soddies as Amarillo starts the Texas League Divisional series this Tuesday against the San Antonio Missions with game one of the best two-of-three series will be at HODGETOWN. Game two, and if needed a game three, will be played in San Antonio.

If they win, the Sod Poodles would have the chance to win a Texas League Championship on their home field.

It has been since 2019 that the Sod Poodles have been to the playoffs, and they ended up winning the championship that year as well. Fans would love nothing more than to see the Soddies win it all and add another ring to the collection.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department says SWAT was called to a home on S. Polk for a wanted suspect...
Amarillo Police: SWAT called to home on Polk for wanted suspect, issue resolved
The Wrap Up
Tx Panhandle high school football scores 2023
Texas DPS vehicle Highway Patrol
Officials say Wellington man killed in wreck Thursday morning near Shamrock
AJ Swope Performance Plaza
‘AJ would’ve loved this’: AJ Swope Performance Plaza to impact Amarillo’s cultural district
Clovis police say a man arrested for the Tuesday burglary of JC Penney in Amarillo also has a...
Clovis police: Man arrested for Amarillo JC Penney burglary connected to Clovis mall burglaries

Latest News

WT shuts out Midwestern St
Buffs shutout Midwestern State 23-0 to start LSC action
Coach Potts tabs 100th career win
Lady Buffs sweep LSC Crossover, Potts picks up 100th career win
West Plains sweeps Canyon
West Plains moves to 3-0 in district after sweep over Canyon
Amarillo High running backs shine in loss to Odessa.
Amarillo High backfield shines in nailbiter with Odessa High