‘They’re going to win, I guarantee it,’ Sod Poodles fans reflect on the fun times and looking forward to the playoffs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles rounded out the regular season Sunday afternoon with a huge win over the Frisco Roughriders, 11-5. Amarillo won the six-game set against Frisco 4-2, and are headed into the postseason with a lot of energy and momentum.

Since their inaugural season in 2019, the Sod Poodles have been a huge staple to the Amarillo community. From season ticket holders, to people just passing through the yellow city, the excitement and atmosphere at HODGETOWN is like none other.

Now fans get to enjoy the postseason Soddies as Amarillo starts the Texas League Divisional series this Tuesday against the San Antonio Missions with game one of the best two-of-three series will be at HODGETOWN. Game two, and if needed a game three, will be played in San Antonio.

If they win, the Sod Poodles would have the chance to win a Texas League Championship on their home field.

It has been since 2019 that the Sod Poodles have been to the playoffs, and they ended up winning the championship that year as well. Fans would love nothing more than to see the Soddies win it all and add another ring to the collection.

