Slowly Warming Up

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Monday! We’ll likely see temperatures a bit warmer than what we saw over the weekend, with highs building into the upper 80′s and low 90′s with *mostly* dry conditions. A storm or two could pop up toward the southeastern part of the area, but it should be a mostly quiet start to the work week. The same will go for tomorrow, where more places could hit the 90° mark for their daytime highs. Temperatures will mostly remain in the mid to upper 80′s for the rest of the week with a few isolated storm chances here and there.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.