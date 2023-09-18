Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Slowly Warming Up

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Monday! We’ll likely see temperatures a bit warmer than what we saw over the weekend, with highs building into the upper 80′s and low 90′s with *mostly* dry conditions. A storm or two could pop up toward the southeastern part of the area, but it should be a mostly quiet start to the work week. The same will go for tomorrow, where more places could hit the 90° mark for their daytime highs. Temperatures will mostly remain in the mid to upper 80′s for the rest of the week with a few isolated storm chances here and there.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department says SWAT was called to a home on S. Polk for a wanted suspect...
Amarillo Police: SWAT called to home on Polk for wanted suspect, issue resolved
AJ Swope Performance Plaza
‘AJ would’ve loved this’: AJ Swope Performance Plaza to impact Amarillo’s cultural district
Billy Miller arrives at The CBS Daytime Emmy Awards Afterparty at the Aqua Star Pool, Beverly...
Actor Billy Miller of ‘The Young and the Restless,’ ‘General Hospital’ dies at 43
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says a 14-year-old boy shot and killed his mother,...
Sheriff: 14-year-old boy killed his mother, shot her boyfriend
Amarillo experts talk on pests indoors being on the rise
Amarillo experts warn about rise in indoor pests

Latest News

Mid-Monday Outlook with Tanner
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Warmer Days
Shelden has a look at sunnier days with a few rain chances thrown in!
Monday Morning Forecast 9/18
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
A Gorgeous Sunday