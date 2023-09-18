Shawnee Tribe, GGS to celebrate casino expansion with a groundbreaking ceremony Friday

GUYMON, Okla. (KFDA) - The Shawnee Tribe, in partnership with Global Gaming Solutions, will celebrate a groundbreaking ceremony for a $70 million expansion of the Golden Mesa Casino at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept 22.

The expansion project will include an RV park, a new 100 room hotel and full-service restaurant, and it will double the size of the casino gaming floor to include more than 1,000 electronic games.

The 40,000 square foot casino, located about two miles southwest of Guymon on U.S. Highway 54, opened in Sept 2019, creating a new tourism and entertainment destination in the region. When it opened, the casino brought with it 175 jobs and about $4 million in annual payroll.

The Golden Mesa Casino is the only casino in the Oklahoma Panhandle and attracts visitors from Oklahoma and surrounding states. The casino currently features about 600 electronic games, six table games, a restaurant, bar and retail shop.

GGS, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Chickasaw Nation, manages operations of the casino while the Shawnee Tribe maintains ownership.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.