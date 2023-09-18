Who's Hiring?
Police searching for former NFL player after his mother was found dead

Authorities are trying to find former NFL safety Sergio Brown after his mother was found dead near an Illinois creek. (WBBM, FACEBOOK/NICK BROWN, CNN)
By WBBM Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:15 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MAYWOOD, Ill. (WBBM) - Authorities in Illinois are trying to find 35-year-old former NFL safety Sergio Brown after his mother was found dead near a creek.

Carlos Cortez learned Saturday there was concern surrounding his next-door neighbors, 73-year-old Myrtle Brown and her son, Sergio Brown, after police filled the street in Maywood, a Chicago suburb.

“Her family came and knocked on the door and was looking for her because they put out a police report because she was missing for 72 hours. So, we tried to help them as much as possible,” Cortez said.

Authorities in Illinois are trying to find 35-year-old former NFL safety Sergio Brown after his mother was found dead near a creek.(Source: Facebook/Nick Brown, WBBM via CNN)

Hours into the search, police decided to widen the search area. They found Myrtle Brown’s body Saturday evening in a creek less than 100 yards from her home. The medical examiner identified her cause of death Sunday as multiple injuries from assault.

“Myrtle, she was an outstanding woman, and I’m hoping she’s in the right place and I hope she’s with God… I never would’ve expected this in a million years,” Cortez said.

While police continue to search for Sergio Brown, neighbors are assisting with a timeline.

Cortez says he last saw the Browns in person Thursday. He also provided police with video footage from his Ring doorbell camera.

“They seen him taking out the trash, and they seen him have a bonfire where he burned all her clothes,” Cortez said.

Police found 73-year-old Myrtle Brown’s body in a creek less than 100 yards from her home. The medical examiner identified her cause of death as multiple injuries from assault.(Source: Facebook/Nick Brown, WBBM via CNN)

What was captured on camera is similar to what Cortez says he’s learned from family.

“They said he wasn’t himself the past few months. He was out of his mind,” Cortez said.

He says while police have been called to the home before, he hopes Saturday will be the final time.

“I just hope that the family has closure, and I’ll be praying for them. I hope the family gets through this, and I’ll keep them in mind in my prayers,” Cortez said.

Nick Brown, Myrtle Brown’s son and Sergio Brown’s brother, released a statement on Facebook, saying his mother always told him tough times don’t last and telling his brother he loves him and asking him to return home.

Sergio Brown played for Notre Dame before signing with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2010. He played seven seasons in the NFL as a member of the Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills.

