Northwest Texas Healthcare to host Better Breathers Club Wednesday

By Kristin Rodin
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Northwest Texas Healthcare System will host the Better Breathers Club this Wednesday.

The event will take place Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. in the Community Lecture Room at Northwest hospital, 1501 S. Coulter.

Organizers say Victor Test, MD, will present “Pulmonary Hypertension” during the event. Test comes from the Texas Tech University hospital in Lubbock and was honored by the American Medical Association with a Medal of Valor for his work on behalf of patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Better Breathers Club is an initiative from the American Lung Association to provide education, support and a sense of connection to others living with chronic lung disease.

The event is free to the public.

