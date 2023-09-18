Who's Hiring?
City of Amarillo to host CERT Academy

By Shelby Truelock
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is hosting their CERT Academy to help teach important skills in the time of a disaster.

The CERT Academy will be every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Sept 30 until Oct 26 at the Amarillo Area Office of Emergency Management.

According to the City of Amarillo’s Facebook, this academy will teach important disaster response skills so you can safely help yourself and those around you when disaster strikes. You will learn fire safety, medical operations, search and rescue, hazard safety, and more.

To sign up for this event, click here.

