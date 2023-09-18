Canyon city commissioners hold meeting to discuss Brown Road crossing

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon city commissioners held a meeting today to discuss repairing the railroad crossing at Brown Road.

City commissioners talked today about what to do with an intersection where a train hit a tractor trailer last year, ending with more questions than answers.

After the truck got stuck on the crossing on Brown Road near Highway 60, BNSF closed the crossing.

Some of the questions include how or if they can limit truck traffic and whether Randall County will contribute to improvements of the intersection.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.