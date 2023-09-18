Amarillo police: Woman arrested for attacking manager at Wing Stop

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a woman after they say she physically attacked a restaurant manager.

On Sunday around 4:30 p.m., police were sent to Wing Stop at S.W. 45th on a woman the store wanted trespassed.

While on the way, officers were told there was a physical fight happening with the same woman and staff of the store. A short time later, officials say officers were told the woman was fighting with a Randall County deputy.

When officers arrived, they assisted the deputy in getting 33-year-old Whitney Paige Moffett into custody.

Officials say officers learned Moffett worked as a delivery driver for Door Dash and became upset when her order was not ready when she arrived.

Moffett entered the kitchen area and when asked to leave, officials say she physically attacked the store manager.

The manager tried to escort Moffett out of the store and she continued to attack him, resulting in the off-duty deputy seeing the altercation and taking action.

Moffett was arrested and booked into the Randall County Detention Center for assault causing bodily injury and resisting arrest.

The incident is being investigated by the Amarillo Police Department Violent Crimes Unit.

