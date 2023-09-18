Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police asking community for help finding missing elderly woman

Amarillo police are asking the community for help finding a missing elderly woman.
Amarillo police are asking the community for help finding a missing elderly woman.(Amarillo Police Department)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking the community for help finding a missing elderly woman.

Police say 79-year-old Rosemary Collard was last seen about two and a half hours ago in the area of SW 9th and Bell in a 2013 blue Nissan Pathfinder with Ohio tags 54LXXV.

Collard is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds, with short gray hair and a slim build.

Police say Collard was recently diagnosed with dementia and moved to a new home recently. She used to live in Dumas but not for long. She also has not driven a car for several years.

Anyone who has seen Collard or has any information about her is asked to call the AECC at 806-378-3038 option 2.

