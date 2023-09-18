Who's Hiring?
Amarillo League of Women Voters registering voters on Tuesday

SOURCE: League of Women Voters
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo League of Women Voters is registering voters on Tuesday.

This is in recognition of National Voter Registration Day, which is on Sep. 19.

In order to register to vote in the November election, you must be at least 18 years old and be a U.S. citizen. You can’t be convicted of a felony.

The group’s volunteer deputy registrars can only help people in Potter and Randall counties. Last year, they registered more than 600 people.

The League of Women will be registering voters at the Amarillo Public Library locations:

  • 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the downtown location, 413 S.E. 4th.
  • 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the northwest branch, 6100 S.W. 9th.
  • 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the southwest branch, 6801 W. 45th.
  • 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the east branch, 2232 E. 27th.
  • 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the north branch, 1500 N.E. 24th.

