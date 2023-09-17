Lady Buffs sweep LSC Crossover, Potts picks up 100th career win

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Lady Buffs swept the LSC Crossover weekend after a 3-0 win over UT Tyler on Saturday afternoon.

After the Lady Buffs win on Friday night against Dallas Baptist, head coach Kendra Potts captured her 100th career win at the helm of her alma mater.

“You know it was super sweet that we didn’t even realize it,” Coach Potts said. “When you’re in the groove and you’re just coaching game to game, those kind of milestones can kind of just sneak up on you. Super grateful, but I am not going to be lost in it saying that this has a lot of other pieces than ‘Potts career wins,’ I think this is a program thing, all the way from the players that started here in 2019 when I first got here. I just want to give a shoutout to everybody that’s a part of this first 100.”

WT will now look forward to Lone Star Conference play starting this Friday on the road against Dallas Baptist.

