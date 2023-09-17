Who's Hiring?
A Gorgeous Sunday

By Tanner Brammer
Updated: 52 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Sunday! The forecast for today can’t get much better with highs in the low to mid 80′s, mostly sunny skies, and calm SW winds keeping steady at 5 to 10 mph. Similar conditions will prevail for tomorrow, although temperatures may be slightly warmer, where a couple of cities could break the 90° mark. Eyes are on the end of the week where another active setup could take place, meaning a heightened rain storm chance, especially for the eastern part of the area.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

