DoorDash driver licked woman’s face during delivery, 911 caller says

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Police say an Ohio man believed to be a DoorDash driver was arrested after he went to an apartment and allegedly touched a customer in a sexual and inappropriate manner.

Jonibek Rakhimov, 37, is in the Hamilton County jail accused of gross sexual imposition and force, records show.

WXIX reports that police believe Rakhimov was working as a DoorDash driver on Sept. 8 when he took a delivery to a woman’s apartment in Blue Ash. The woman answered the door and stepped into the hallway with the suspect, according to the incident report.

The report says Rakhimov then positioned himself in a way that blocked her from going back inside the apartment.

In a 911 call, the woman said the suspect grabbed her side, grabbed her chest, licked her face and kissed her on the mouth. She started screaming, and the suspect left. She also knocked on a neighbor’s door, but no one answered.

The woman’s father says she was traumatized by the incident. He says their family added a security camera to her apartment.

Police say they were able to contact DoorDash and identify Rakhimov as the suspect. He was arrested Sept. 14.

One of the woman’s neighbors, who wanted to remain anonymous, says he’s unsettled by the alleged incident.

“It’s wildly unregulated. Anybody can be a DoorDash driver,” he said. “I’ve had some problems. I’ve had some rude drivers. I don’t trust in general.”

Rakhimov’s bond was set at $20,000.

WXIX has reached out to DoorDash to see if he’s still an active dasher or if the company has a statement.

